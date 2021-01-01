From firstime & co.
FirsTime & Co. Gold Odessa Bar Cart
Nothing says sophistication and class like a great bar cart to serve drinks and snacks with, and the one you choose to place in your home should reflect your personality and style. We hear you. Entertain in style at your next gathering with our FirsTime & Co.® Gold Odessa Bar Cart. This glamorous gold wheeled cart is graced with two mirrored glass shelves, a sleek circular design, and room for ALL the essentials. With its modern appeal, this versatile furniture piece can double as a kitchen coffee cart, dining storage or end table to make it both sensible and luxurious. Finding the right bar cart to suit your style has never been easier thanks to our wide range of FirsTime & Co.® home living products.