FirsTime & Co. Essential Wall Clock
SIZE MATTERS – Our FirsTime & Co. White Essential Wall Clock has an 8. 5” diameter and 2” depth, making it a great size for any space. IT’S IN THE DETAILS – This round clock is crafted of plastic with a white finish on the frame, white face and plastic lens. Its small size makes it an ideal choice for even the smallest of spaces. HANG IN THERE – This clock is designed to be hung on the wall. Hanging hardware is not included. START IT UP – This clock requires 1 AA battery for operation, not included. MODERN STYLE - Whether moving into a new home or looking for a gift, make an accent statement in your entryway, kitchen, living room or bathroom with a stylish and decorative Modern piece from FirsTime & Co.