From fairywill

FirsTime & Co. Aged Bronze Bird and Branches Tripod Side Glass Tabletop Accent Table, 24' H x 14' W x 14' D

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Removable glass top for convenient cleaning Stylish and functional Crafted Metal Base.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com