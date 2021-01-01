From skinceuticals
SkinCeuticals Firming Set
SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter is an advanced wrinkle treatment that combats the visible signs of aging caused by glycation, which is a major factor of the natural aging process. This anti-aging cream is formulated with an unprecedented 30% concentration of Proxylane™, 4% blueberry extract, and 0.2% phytosphingosine to help restore the look of visible skin firmness and elasticity while its whipped texture delivers a velvety finish on the skin. SkinCeuticals' A.G.E. Eye Complex is an advanced anti-wrinkle eye cream that offers both instant and long-lasting anti-aging benefits to the eye area. Optical diffusers instantly reduce the appearance of dark circles and capillaries while flavanoids and peptides work over time to dramatically improve the look of dark circles and puffiness. Blueberry extract and proxylane moisturize, nourish and prevent the appearance of wrinkles and laxity. Key Benefits: AGE Interrupter Improves the appearance of skin creping and thinning Visibly improves the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and rough skin texture Restores water and nutrients to improve the look of skin firmness Comforts dry, aging skin AGE Eye Complex Reduces the appearance of crow’s feet and wrinkles Improves the look of dark circles and puffiness Immediately enhanced radiance around the eyes Restores comfort to dry, aging skin