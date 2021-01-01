From casaluna
Standard Firm Down Surround Bed Pillow - Casaluna
Advertisement
You'll love heading to bed snuggled against the luxurious comfort of the Firm Down Surround Bed Pillow from Casaluna™. This down pillow has an inner feather pillow to support your neck and head as you sleep, with a premium down-blend wrap that adds loft and breathability. The down and feathers are encased in a 100percent cotton outer for added breathability and a soft feel against your skin should you choose to use it without a pillowcase. The firm support of this pillow makes it an excellent pick for back and side sleepers, and it's even machine washable to easily keep it fresh. This is your invitation to create a space that’s just for you. Make room to relax with Casaluna, where calm and comfort are naturally at home. Oeko-Tex Certified Size: Standard.