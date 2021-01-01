From mainstays
Mainstays Fireplace TV Stand for TVs up to 65", Espresso
Get the warm and relaxing ambiance of a crackling fireplace without all of the maintenance with the Mainstays Courtland Fireplace TV Stand. This TV Stand can accommodate most TVs up to 65” wide or up to 120 lbs. The beautiful dark espresso woodgrain finish on the laminated MDF and particleboard will coordinate seamlessly with your existing décor. The 18” electric fireplace insert can heat a room up to 400 sq. ft. and plugs into a standard 120V outlet. The flame effect can be used with or without the heat so you can enjoy the fireplace all year long. On each side of the fireplace insert are 2 shelves, 1 adjustable so you can organize your DVD or Blu-Ray player, cable box, DVDs, and video games. The wire management makes it easy to plug in your devices and keeps cords tangle free. The TV Stand ships flat to your door and requires assembly upon opening. Two adults are recommended to assemble. Once assembled, the TV Stand measures to be 23.43”H x 59.69”W x 19.69”D.