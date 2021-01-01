Well Woven Firenze Alora Passion Purple 8 ft. x 10 ft. Modern Vintage Thin Area Rug

Extremely comfortable, the Well Woven 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug is the ideal finishing touch to your home. This rug has a modern style, bringing a trendy twist to your living area with a fresh, contemporary element. It has stain-resistant fabrics and fade-resistant materials. Designed with purple features, this rug will bring an elegant and harmonious pop of color to your room. It has a medallion motif, which adds a bohemian charm to any decor. It has a 100% polypropylene design, making it a durable option for any living space. Color: Passion Purple.