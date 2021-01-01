From oboz
Oboz Firebrand II Bdry
With a low-profile silhouette, durable leather uppers, and durable textile overlays, the Oboz Firebrand II Bdry shoe has your next outdoor excursion covered. Classic lace-up closure. Nubuck leather upper with high-abrasion textile overlays. ObozÂ® B-DRY waterproof breathable membrane. 3D molded external heel counter. Rubber toe bump for added protection. Two-part midsole consists of dual-density EVA and a nylon shank. Strobel lasted. BFit deluxe insole. Non-marking carbon rubber outsole sawtooth tread for ultimate grip. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 3 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.