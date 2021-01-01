Green Fir Christmas Tree with Lights

This artificial Christmas tree fills your home with low-maintenance holiday spirit, year after year. It’s modeled after a traditional fir tree, with lush branches and life-like green needles. Incandescent white lights built into this faux Christmas tree’s boughs take the difficulty out of decorating and cast a warm, inviting glow. The robust diameter and towering height of this tree make it a dramatic centerpiece – but you might have to add larger presents for balance. It comes with its own metal stand: Just hang your favorite ornaments (sold separately) and enjoy. Size: 12' H