From ebern designs
Fiori Desk
Advertisement
Multi-purpose desk: This desk is designed to suit your space, style, and budget. The practical desk combines kitchenware storage cabinets and computer desks with storage cabinets to provide you with an efficient working environment. It is ideal for home and office use. Modern look and thoughtful design: This desk has modern lines and a stylish look that complements any home decor. The silent and smooth keyboard tray creates a peaceful atmosphere. Storage shelves with shelves provide ample storage space for your books, photos, plants, etc.