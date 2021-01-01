From lbaiet inc
LBAIET INC Fiona Beige Oriental 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug
The L'Baiet Fiona Beige Oriental Rug embodies a floral motif yet encompasses a traditional feel. Sitting pretty in the Mindoro Collection this eye-catching rug can liven up boring room interiors. This piece is power-loomed from heat-set polypropylene, which is a synthetic material that resist staining and fading. Featuring a low pile height, this area rug is perfect for placing under several pieces of furniture in high traffic areas. Enhancing its durability and longevity, this stylish area rug features a jute backing. It's designed to take on the occasional spill, and is easily cleaned with a light vacuuming. For those unexpected spills, spot clean with light detergent or have it professionally removed. Adding this piece of art to your living room will not only ground your furniture together but will also be an essential decorating element to your space.