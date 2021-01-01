From allmodern

Finney Outdoor Patio Loveseat with Cushions

$930.00
In stock
Description

We love the sleek profile and modern design of this patio loveseat. Built on an aluminum frame, it features flared arms and straight slim legs for a clean-lined silhouette. The arms and back are wrapped in weather-resistant fabric straps in a lattice design for some textural appeal. Upholstered in a water-resistant polyester, the loose cushions are filled with foam for just the right amount of give. Bonus: The cushion covers are removable (#score), making clean-up a little easier. Simple assembly required. Cushion Color: White

