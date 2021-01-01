Finney Outdoor Patio Loveseat with Cushions

We love the sleek profile and modern design of this patio loveseat. Built on an aluminum frame, it features flared arms and straight slim legs for a clean-lined silhouette. The arms and back are wrapped in weather-resistant fabric straps in a lattice design for some textural appeal. Upholstered in a water-resistant polyester, the loose cushions are filled with foam for just the right amount of give. Bonus: The cushion covers are removable (#score), making clean-up a little easier. Simple assembly required. Cushion Color: White