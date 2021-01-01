From east urban home
Finn Desk
Advertisement
This desk exudes a touch of rustic charm and will make a great addition to your interior. The desk is made of solid acacia wood that has been a beautiful finish by polishing, painting, and lacquering to give it a refined look. This writing table is fully handmade and the beautiful wood grains make every piece of furniture unique and slightly different from each other. This computer table features two stationery drawers and 1 compartment, which provides ample space for storing and organizing your files, papers, documents, and other private belongings.