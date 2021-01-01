Marisol & Poppy Fine Sterling Silver Our Lady of Guadalupe Everlasting Flower Pendant

Grown in the fields of Taxco, Mexico these miniature flowers are gathered by hand and forever preserved to be worn and enjoyed every day of the year. Unique and beautiful, each piece is one of a kind. Our Lady of Guadalupe, also known as the Virgin of Guadalupe, is a Catholic title of the Blessed Virgin Mary associated with a venerated image enshrined within the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City. This pendant is set in sterling silver and has an 18 inch cable chain with a spring ring closure for comfort and safety. Rhodium plated for lasting shine. This pendant is perfect to wear with any outfit, from casual transform them to business or better yet with a cocktail dress or formal attire. This pendant will pair perfect with any other metal jewelry to complement your look. Will add the perfect sparkle to your wardrobe. Fine Sterling Silver