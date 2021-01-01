Wilmax Fine Porcelain Salt and Pepper Shaker Set

Salt and pepper set has a distinctive universal plain design that can fit almost any interior, from classical to futuristic one. Made from sturdy porcelain and covered with solid, impeccably white glaze, it will ensure the best presentation of delicacies, which you offer to your guests. Its scratch- and chip-resistant finish will not lose its shiny look after years of intensive use. Microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe, this dinnerware offer superior flexibility and comfort in use. A great solution for festive occasions or everyday meals, for home or commercial grade application! Salt, Pepper Set are half-circle, ovenproof (up to 572°F/300°C), fully vitrified, fine porcelain.