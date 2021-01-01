Shires Equestrian Products Fine Mesh Earless Horse Fly Mask, Teal, X-Large Full

**Remember to measure for the perfect fit.** The Shires Equestrian Products Fine Mesh Earless Horse Fly Mask helps to protect your horse from those pesky flies, no matter how tiny. The stretch poll keeps your horse comfy and creates a great fit, while the fleece padding helps to keep those smaller flies out. The mask is breathable and features reinforced darts to keep it out of your horse’s eyes. Adjustable touch close straps ensure a secure fit. The mask offers 70+% UV protection to reduce sunburn and sun bleaching during those long days outside.