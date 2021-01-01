From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Finch Modern Headboard ONLY, Queen, Black
QUEEN PANEL HEADBOARD: If you’re a fan of clean, crisp and contemporary interiors, rest assured this queen panel headboard suits you HANDSOMELY CRAFTED: Made of engineered wood with a matte black finish with subtle replicated wood grain. The neutral color allows the headboard to match easily with other decor INSTANT STYLE: The linear profile is enhanced with a matte black finish with subtle replicated wood grain. The headboard's peekaboo cutout adds a cut-above element QUEEN SIZE: Headboard only (63.39" W x 2.01" D x 50.94" H). ¼" bolts are needed to attach headboard to existing bed frame. Mattress and boxsprings available, sold separately ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Easy-to-follow instructions. Two people recommended. Screwdriver required for assembly (not included). Estimated assembly time is 15 minutes