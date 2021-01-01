Finale Upholstered Sofa by Bernhardt Design - Color: Black - Finish: Brushed Stainless Steel - (6517BL_3113_281)

The Finale Upholstered Sofa is a modern classic piece, features a streamlined look where it will go with any modern living room. Made of upholstered fabric with a cushioned seat and back where it is available in a variety of upholstery fabrics. The platform base has a unique X design shape where it adds unique interest. Make the Finale Upholstered Sofa the perfect piece to pair with your home decor. Also, comes in a lounge chair . This product is Greengaurd certified. Bernhardt Design is a furniture company founded by John M. Bernhardt in 1889. Their eye-catching, modern designs use quality materials and demonstrate expert craftsmanship with strong, clean lines. From the simple, elegant Facet Small Round Occasional Table to the comfortable, fashionable Mitt Lounge Chair, their creations are stylish, versatile and expressive. Color: Black.