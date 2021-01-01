Grafix Film Black, Opaque Sheets, Design Your Art and Shrink It to Create Jewelry, Embellishments, Paper Crafts, Gift Tags, Ornaments and More, 8.5 x 11, 6 Fl Oz

EASY TO DESIGN: Simply draw or trace a design onto film, decorate with permanent mediums, cut out the design and bake! This film is not suitable for inkjet or laser printing EASY TO CUT: Grafix Shrink film is easy to cut with scissors, die-cut machines, or large punches Always supervise children when cutting and baking Shrink Film FUN TO SHRINK: Designs will shrink to 20% of its original size and thicken to a durable plastic Plan appropriately for the desired finished size MAKE YOUR OWN CRAFTS: Add dimension to your creative projects! Make one of a kind Jewelry, magnets, gift tags, ornaments, kid’s crafts and more! RIGHT AMOUNT: Pack contains 6 sheets of 8.5 by 11” black, opaque film Use with permanent inks and stamps