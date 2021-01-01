From redbarn
Redbarn Filets Chicken & Tuna Entrée Flaked in Broth Canned Cat Food, 2.8-oz, case of 12
Redbarn Filet Chicken & Tuna Canned Cat Food treats your feline friend to dinner so scrumptious she may want to lick the can! This protein-packed food is made with fresh wild-caught tuna and high-quality poultry to provide your pet with a meal that is both nutritious and delicious. The filet has been marinated in a culinary broth and topped with real ingredients, giving it a visually appetizing look that’ll please even the pickiest of palates. You’ll love knowing that this food is free of grain, corn, soy and gluten and that it’s made without using artificial colors, flavorings or preservatives. Your pal receives a complete and balanced meal while you get peace-of-mind knowing that you’re giving her the very best!