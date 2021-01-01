Size & FitTight fit is ultra-flattering Product FeaturesStretch jersey fabric Heritage FILA branding Graphic print and neon pops of color Racerback silhouette Snap bottom panel opening 82% polyester, 18% spandex Machine wash The Fila Athena Racerback Bodysuit is imported. Versatile and boldy stylish, the Women's Fila Athena Racerback Bodysuit features an eye-catching graphic print and stretchy fabric. Size: Small. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Polyester/Spandex/Jersey. Fila Women's Athena Racerback Bodysuit in Black/Black Size Small Polyester/Spandex/Jersey