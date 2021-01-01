Mental Health Awareness Cloths Green Ribbon Gifts Fight The Stigma Mental Health Awareness Green Ribbon Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Lets support mental health awareness month by getting this fight the stigma apparel! Promote the healing of therapy and counseling by this design. Great present for your family and friends who fights anxiety or bipolar disorder Get this fight the stigma apparel and help the fight for mental illness, depression, and suicide prevention. Great gift for counselors, therapists, psychiatrists, or psychologists or for men, women, or kids or for mental health awareness month 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only