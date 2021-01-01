From cb2
Fig and Vanilla Soy Candle
As part of CB2's home fragrance collection, we blended high-quality aromatics into this clean, earthy scent with a just a hint of sweet vanilla. Small batches of fine fragrance oil and natural soy wax are hand-poured into minimalist double-walled clear glass vessels. Soy candle created in collaboration with Bright Endeavors, a Chicago non-profit that lights the way for young moms and their kids. Their paid job training program creates employment opportunities that allow young moms to open doors to a successful future. -Hand-poured -Natural soy wax -Top notes: Amber, black fig, lemon, bergamot, coconut -Middle notes: Violet, heliotrope, clover -Base notes: Amber, musk, sugary vanilla -Beaker glass vessel -Comes in a gift box -Burn time: 55 hours