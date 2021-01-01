From talicor
Talicor Fifth Gear Game. Roll your dice and Place you Gears! The rules are simple: interlock five of your color gears with the white gear and keep others from doing the same. Players roll 2 twelve-sided dice on their turn to determine their gear placement and get the option to place 2 gears on each number rolled OR place 1 gear on the sum of the roll. But here comes the monkey wrench, players can bump opponents off peg(s) that match their roll and replace it with their own gears. The family and educational fun factor: No two games are ever the same! The unique game board allows players to randomly place number tokens at the start of each game which results in fun new challenges and endless playability. Family Game Night will never get old!