Fifth Avenue Faux Leather Dining Chair (Set of 2) in Silver and Walnut

Traditional Dining Chair for Dining Room Use. Set of 2.|Measures: 18.5 in. Length, 36.6 in. Height, 23.6 in. Depth.|Frame Made of Solid Beech Wood with Rich Walnut Finish. |Upholstered in Luxurious Velvet or Faux Leather with Foam Padding. |Features Fine Rectangular Plush Stitching. |Standard 4-Leg Base. |Weight Capacity: 300 Lbs. Seat Height: 18.5"|Delivered to you Fully Assembled! No Assembly Required!|.Traditional style gets a custom look. Sophisticated, opulent, and unexpectedly chic, this versatile dining chair's classic design is elegantly simple, accented by dignified rectangular channeling on the seat and back. Aesthetically pleasing and available in a variety of attractive options, the Fifth Avenue Dining Chairs will transform your space with their unique personality and character.