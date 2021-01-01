Kaytee Fiesta Banana Flavored Yogurt Dipped Rabbit, Guinea Pig & Chinchilla Treats, 3.5-oz bag

Give your small pet a nutritious, creamy, fruity treat with Kaytee Fiesta Banana Flavored Yogurt Dipped Rabbit, Guinea Pig & Chinchilla Treats. Treats are a great way to bond with your small pet and add variety to their diet. Kaytee Fiesta Banana Flavored Yogurt Dipped Rabbit, Guinea Pig & Chinchilla Treats are made of crunchy, fortified nuggets dipped in a delicious banana yogurt coating that will entice even the pickiest of pet palates. Feed rabbits four treats a day and Guinea Pigs and chinchillas one nugget a day.