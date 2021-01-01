From grace's tea ware
Fido's Diner Organic Reactive Glaze Pet Bowl
Advertisement
Features:Dishwasher SafeDurable StonewareHeavyweightSet of 2 bowlsProduct Type: Bowl / DishColor (Color: Sea Foam): Sea FoamAnimal: Cat;DogMaterial: CeramicMaterial Details: Durable stonewareAnti-Skid: NoDishwasher Safe: YesMicrowave Safe: YesPortable: YesNumber of Bowls: 2Country of Origin - Additional Details: Spefications:FDA Approved: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 2Overall Width - Side to Side: 6.25Overall Depth - Front to Back: 6.25Overall Product Weight: 1.1Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoAdditional Tools Required: Warranty:Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Color: Sea Foam