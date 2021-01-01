Fickes 106.7" Wide Velvet Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise
Description
Product DetailsWeights & DimensionsOverall - Sofa106.7” x 56.3” x 31.5”H - Sleeper106.7” x 63.78” x 31.5””HBack Cushion100”WSeat Height15.75”Product Weight92.6 / 70.55 LBSGross Weight99.2 / 77.2 LBSCarton size40.2” x 20.9” x 20.9”40.2” x 33.5” x 33.5” SpecificationsProduct TypeSofa & ChaiseDesignSleeper Sleeper sizeTwin sizeNumber of Pieces2Seating Capacity4OrientationReversibleUpholstery MaterialVelvetUpholstery Colour Grey, GreenSeat Fill MaterialFoamBack Fill MaterialFoamFrame MaterialSolid + Manufactured WoodSeat ConstructionSolid wood + Sinuous SpringLeg MaterialPlastic LegLeg ColorBlackBack TypeTight backWeight Capacity300 LBS each seatProduct CareWipe clean with a dry cloth AssemblyAssembly RequiredYesLevel of AssemblyPartial AssemblyFeatures:This multi-functional convertible sectional sofa bed features a modern design and simple tufting detail to fit perfectly in any room of your home. The sofa and chaise can each be used as separate individual seating or bed units.Detachable armrests, 2-seater, and chaise are reversibleThe click-clack mechanism to ensure conversion between seating/lounging/ sleeping positions. 2 angles for adjustingSoft and comfortable velvet, 2 pillows included.Plastic legs.Product Type: Sofa & ChaiseShape: L-Shaped Orientation: ReversibleDesign: SleeperSleeper Size: Sleeper Mechanism: Reclining Type: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Position Lock: Mattress Type: Pieces Included: 1 Sofa and 1 chaiseNumber of Pieces: 2Seating Capacity: 4Upholstery Material: VelvetUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color (Fabric: Dark Green Velvet, Light Green Velvet): Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Sinuous SpringsBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Frame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: PlasticLeg Material Details: Leg Color: BlackArm Type: Square ArmsBack Type: Tight backStorage Space Included: NoStorage Location: Console: NoNumber of Consoles Included: Tufted Cushions: NoSlipcovered: NoNailhead Trim: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoRemovable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Removable Cushion Location: Toss Pillows Included: YesNumber of Toss Pillows: 2Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Durability: Mildew Resistant;UV/Fade ResistantProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothWeight Capacity: 1200Country of Origin: ChinaCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingIs this a sectional component or piece of a sectional?: NoIs this a modular sectional component?: How many arms does this component have?: Custom Product: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseFoam Density: 1.8 lbs./cu.ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernJoinery: Items Included: Chaise;SofaCurved Corner: NoChaise Component Included: YesNumber of Chaises: 1Sofa Component Included: YesNumber of sofa components included: 1Ottoman Component Included: NoNumber of ottomans included: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Cleaning Code: Component Connector: Cushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoWater Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:GSA Approved: NoTAA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Pack