Delacora FF-CH-TC3-1062 Retro Modern 19" Wide Adjustable Height Bar Stool / Counter Stool White Indoor Furniture Stools Bar

Delacora FF-CH-TC3-1062 Retro Modern 19" Wide Adjustable Height Bar Stool / Counter Stool Product Features: Made from metal for durability Designed with a plastic ring under the base to help protect your floors The foot rest provides increased comfort and helps with extra support Adjustable height makes this chair perfect for anyone Covered by a 5 year limited manufacturer warranty and a 2 year parts manufacturer warranty Weight capacity: 330 lbs 360 degree swivel with gas lift Product Specifications: Height: 30-1/4" - 38-3/4" Width: 18-1/4" Depth: 18-1/4" Seat Back Type: Low Back Frame Material: Metal Assembly Required: Yes Adjustable Backrest: No Max Weight Capacity: 330 lbs Manufacturer Warranty: 2 Year Parts, 5 Year Limited Bar White