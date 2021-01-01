From delacora
Delacora FF-BT-S8373-CH-GG Milton Park 30" Wide Leather Upholstered Arm Chair Brown Indoor Furniture Chairs Accent
Advertisement
Delacora FF-BT-S8373-CH-GG Milton Park 30" Wide Leather Upholstered Arm Chair All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:The unpretentious design of this plush arm chair is a great option for the casual or chic decorWith its oversized pillow back cushion it will provide great comfort and supportThe back cushion is removable with a hook and loop system that keeps it securely in placeThe stylish rounded welted arms offer a cozy place to position your arms for relaxationThe leather upholstery has curved top stitching details that add dimension to the streamlined frameThe high wooden legs are not only appealing, but offer ease of cleaning underneath the chairThis will become your favorite chair in the house with its true pillow back cushioningIf you are looking for a great conversational setting try two or more of this elegant chair in your library or denSinuous steel wire seat springsCA117 Fire Retardant FoamBottom dust cover Accent Brown