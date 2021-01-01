From delacora
Delacora FF-BT-70172 24" Wide High Back Leather Blend Executive Ergonomic Swivel Office Chair with Arms Black Indoor Furniture Chairs Office
Delacora FF-BT-70172 24" Wide High Back Leather Blend Executive Ergonomic Swivel Office Chair with Arms Extend the use of your office chair with a versatile designed chair that'll keep you in comfort while you breeze through contracts and reports. You can go from a seated position to a relaxed, reclined state in seconds with this office chair. Get the best of both worlds with this dual designed office chair that offers you the comfort of a recliner in an office chair. This ergonomic office chair offers you a standard pneumatic seat height adjustment with the added bonus of a reclining back and easy touch adjustable footrest. You'll never know it felt so good to have such a functional task chair, adjust the footrest to your desired height, roll your arms and get on with your day, and feel good while doing it. Features: Contemporary design High back style Reclining back paddle control Pneumatic adjustable height Height adjustable footrest lever for kicking back or sitting up 360 Swivel Seat Width: 18.5" Seath Depth: 19" Weight Capacity: 250lbs Dimensions: 45.75"H x 24"W x 42"D Office Black