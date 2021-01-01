From delacora
Delacora FF-BT-353-LEA 35-1/4 Inch LeatherSoft Mid Back Accent Chair Black Indoor Furniture Chairs Accent
Delacora FF-BT-353-LEA 35-1/4 Inch LeatherSoft Mid Back Accent Chair Product Features:This accent chair is perfect for guests to use in the officeConstructed with wood for added durabilityAn angled backrest provides you with comfort and makes it easy to relax when taking a breakCan Support Up to 250 lbsAll hardware needed for complete assembly is includedCovered by a 5 year limited manufacturer warranty and a 2 year parts manufacturer warrantyProduct Technologies:LeatherSoft: LeatherSoft is a combination of leather and polyurethane. It was designed to keep the benefits of using traditional leather while also making up for the problems. Regular upkeep is not needed to prevent LeatherSoft from drying out and cracking or to get rid of the scrapes that occur from heavy use, unlike a traditional leather. Since LeatherSoft does not contain vinyl it will not get hot when used, or flake over time as a result of constant use. LeatherSoft is also very easy to clean, requiring only a damp cloth. LeatherSoft is the perfect solution for getting quality without sacrificing comfort.Product Specifications:Height: 35-1/4"Width: 26-1/2"Depth: 23"Upholstery Material: Bonded LeatherFrame Material: WoodSeat Back Type: Mid BackAssembly Required: YesArms: With ArmsAdjustable Backrest: NoWood Species: MahoganyMax Weight Capacity: 250 lbsManufacturer Warranty: 2 Year Parts, 5 Year LimitedProduct Care Instructions:Easily spot clean your chair with only a damp cloth Accent Black