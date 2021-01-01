Delacora FF-BT-20180 32" Wide Big & Tall Heavy Duty Mesh Back Executive Office Chair Black Indoor Furniture Chairs Office

From delacora
Delacora FF-BT-20180 32" Wide Big & Tall Heavy Duty Mesh Back Executive Office Chair Get the extra support you need throughout your workday with our big and tall desk chair made to accommodate larger and taller body types. With a wider seat and back, this swivel chair with wheels makes it easier for long limbs to sit comfortably without restricting mobility or efficiency. Our desk chair with lumbar support helps keep your back properly aligned, preventing long-term strain. Its contoured seat relieves pressure points for enhanced comfort, too. Made from black nylon and ventilated mesh, our desk chair with back support features: - 360-degree swivel rotation capabilities for effortless maneuverability. - Built-in lumbar support that conforms to the natural curve in your spine. - A heavy-duty, five-star metal base that provides extra support and stability. - A tilt tension adjustment knob that lets you recline while controlling the chair's tilt resistance level. This black mesh office chair features a pneumatic adjustment lever that allows you to set the chair at your desired height. Contoured seat and back padding reduce back strain, giving you the support you need to work efficiently, while the office desk chair's adjustable armrests relieve wrist and shoulder fatigue. For next-level comfort, the chair's waterfall front seat is filled with five inches of thick, padded foam to provide firm support while promoting circulation. This desk chair's heavy-duty metal base and dual-wheel casters are rated with a weight limit of 500 pounds, while its executive-style design exudes professionalism for the best of style and function. Enhance your work experience by sitting in this ergonomic chair with lumbar support that's designed to promote concentration and reduce fatigue. Features: Contemporary design Weight capacity of up to 500 pounds Mesh back provides ventilation Adjustable lumbar support 360 degree swivel Tilt adjustment Commercial grade quality Dimensions: 47.5"H x 31.5"W x 28.5"D Office Black