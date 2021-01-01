Delacora FF-BT-134A 27" Wide High Back Executive Swivel Office Chair with Detail Stitching and Adjustable Height Black Indoor Furniture Chairs Office

Delacora FF-BT-134A 27" Wide High Back Executive Swivel Office Chair with Detail Stitching and Adjustable Height This fabric upholstered office chair features padded arms along with the horizontal line tufting. High back office chairs have backs extending to the upper back for greater support. The high back design relieves tension in the lower back, preventing long term strain. The waterfall front seat edge removes pressure from the lower legs and improves circulation. Chair easily swivels 360 degrees to get the maximum use of your workspace without strain. The pneumatic adjustment lever will allow you to easily adjust the seat to your desired height. Features: High back style High quality fabric upholstery Commercial grade quality Dimensions: 48.25"H x 26.25"W x 21.25"D Office Black