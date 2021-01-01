From diptyque
Diptyque Feuille De Lavande Candle
The candle, both green and floral, calls to mind the lavender fields in the South of France. It is the whole plant, and not just its flower, that is celebrated, which gives this candle a more complex fragrance than traditional lavenders. Herbal Keep wick trimmed to 0.5" to ensure optimal use Hand poured and made in France SPECIFICATIONS Burn time:50-60 hours 6.5 oz.