Unique Sports Fetch Dog Toy Ball with Squeaker, Animal Print, 18 Pack

Say goodbye to tired and uninspired doggie diversions when you give these Unique Sports dog toy balls a try. They are pressureless tennis balls decorated with a fun animal print. These dog squeaky toys are ideal for playing fetch at the park, lake or pool. They provide hours of fun for you and your pet while encouraging animals to be active and healthy. The Unique Sports dog toy balls fit in most ball launchers, and they never lose their bounce. Each pack includes 18 of these balls in a mesh bag with a drawstring closure, which makes it easy to transport them.