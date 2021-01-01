From vibrant life
Vibrant Life Fetch Buddy Interactive Ball Dog Fetch Toy, Color May Vary, Small, Chew Level 3
Play a variety of fun games with this Vibrant Life Fetch Buddy Ball Dog Toy. It features a chew level of three, making it suitable for moderate chewing pressure. This dog chew toy comes in a bright color scheme for high visibility. It's ideal for use when playing fetch. Dogs can see the ball from far away in order to chase them for long distances as needed. It can even be easy to see when in the water, making it a suitable choice for playing at the beach or in a pool. This Vibrant Life dog toy can even be simple to find when misplaced around the house. It's made of durable material for long-lasting use, and is also designed to be easy on your dog's mouth for comfortable and safe chewing. It's been crafted by pet experts to ensure high quality and is good for both indoor and outdoor use. The Vibrant Life Fetch Buddy Ball Dog Toy is part of a large collection of fun accessories, each sold separately.