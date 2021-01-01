From ed ellen degeneres
Ferrelli Table Lamp by ED Ellen DeGeneres - Color: White - Finish: Black - (ET1161WDO1)
The Ferrelli Table Lamp from ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Generation Lighting has a simple silhouette with rich detailing that can blend in with a wide range of interior decors. It possesses a two-tone finish with a warm Weathered Oak Wood section of the stem sitting between two steel parts finished in Aged Pewter. The wood gives the product a natural look with rustic flair, whereas the metal gives it an industrial feel. A tapered White Linen shade is included to diffuse the light coming from the lamp within to provide ample reading or working light that is evenly distributed and easy on ones eyes. ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Generation Lighting. The line is exemplary of Ellens signature style â€“ approachable, refined, friendly and tasteful. Shape: Tapered Round. Color: White. Finish: Aged Pewter