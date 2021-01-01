Ferrell Geometric Gray Area Rug

Modernize your décor with this rug. Authentic to the contemporary aesthetic, this rug collection displays an abstract rectangular motif with a damask accent overlay that will refresh any room. Made of polypropylene, the plush texture offers a cozy feel. Crafted with a machine carving technique, the high-low pile offers a 3-dimensional look that is pleasing to the eye. Resistant to stains and fading, these rugs are ideal for high-traffic areas. Durable jute backing ensures to protect your floors while providing long-lasting beauty for a lifetime. Rug Size: Rectangle 5 x 8