Fernando 7 Piece Dining Set with Cushions

Create a relaxing getaway for your next backyard get-together with this 7-piece patio dining set. It's crafted with sleek, modern lines from resin wicker-wrapped aluminum frames for weather resistance and year-round use. The circular dining table features a glass tabletop on a turned pedestal base. Six outdoor dining chairs give you plenty of seating room for everyone to gather round the table, and they're topped with fade- and water-resistant tieback cushions in your choice of colors. Assembly is required, so call up some friends to come help, and then they can stay for dinner alfresco. Cushion Color: Aruba