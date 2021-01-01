From beachcrest home
Fenton Modern & Contemporary Full Length Mirror
Advertisement
Lend your space a touch of simple, breezy appeal with this handcrafted wall mirror. Made from solid manufactured wood in a satin white finish, this dapper design showcases a rectangular frame with reinforced corner supports, beautiful beveled glass, and pre-installed cleat hardware so it’s ready to hang. Establish a coastal aesthetic in your master suite by rolling out a blue-and-white-striped area rug to define the space, then arrange a whitewash nightstand with x-frame legs on each side of a weathered wood panel bed with a shuttered headboard. Lean this charismatic mirror against the wall just outside of your walk-in closet to expand the space, then pair a jute-wrapped accent stool and a rope-wrapped barrel end table for a perfect place to start off your morning routine in style. Size: 71" H x 30.5" W