From soko
SOKO Feni Statement Ring in Metallic Gold. - size 7 (also in 8)
Advertisement
SOKO Feni Statement Ring in Metallic Gold. - size 7 (also in 8) SOKO Feni Statement Ring in Metallic Gold. - size 7 (also in 8) 24k gold plated brass ring. Origami-inspired design. Handcrafted by artisans in Kenya. SOKR-WL22. JR201002-GG0. While working in Nairobi, Kenya, Soko's founders, Gwendolyn Floyd, Catherine Mahugu, and Ella Peinovich, saw an opportunity to connect and partner up with local artisans to launch an ethical and sustainable jewelry line. Designed in San Francisco and handcrafted in Kenya, Soko uses locally sourced and eco-friendly materials like recycled brass, teak wood and reclaimed cow-horn and bone to create its beautiful and unique pieces.