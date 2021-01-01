Feminist AF, Strong Woman, Empowerment, Equal Rights T-Shirt

The women's movement is more that fighting for equal rights. It is fighting for women all over the world to be able to use their voices, to dress how they want to, to have equal pay and equal opportunities. To be exactly who we are and hold our high. Taking feminism to the next level, that is being feminist AF. Strong, smart, powerful, feminine, always beautiful, in control of our own bodies and using our voices to get what we deserve. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem