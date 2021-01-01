Occasion and Holidays Apparels and Wear gift Ideas Female engineer solves the world's problems and looks pretty Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Female engineer solves the world's problems and looks pretty Funny Engineering Apparel to Wear or to give it as perfect Gift for all Engineers and Engineering students. in Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas, Xmas, New Year, Valentines, Father and mother day... If you are engineering student or you work as engineer or you now someone working with engineers. So this awesome simple design a great wear for you or to buy it as the perfect Funny Engineer Quote Meme Saying birthday present to your friend or to family. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only