From lark manor
Felten Rubberwood Solid Wood Breakfast Nook Dining Set
Anchor the dining room in an effortless style with this essential dining set, perfect for weekday meals and family gatherings alike. This smooth small kitchen table set adds refinement to any kitchen or breakfast nook. Finished option in either a warm finish or a finish to enhance any decor. This round tabletop with beveled sides is good looking enough to display fine china and strong enough to have a family barbecue. Supported by a graceful pedestal that offers 4 stylishly created legs. Attractive, high backed dining chairs provide graceful contours throughout and classy detailing. Complementing wooden seat dining chairs with specially designed chairs backs for comfort as you are having the evening meal on this kitchen table set. Product Options Available: 1: 36618CE8E1C04FCAA96302657D47C101 3 Pc Kitchen table set with a Kitchen Table and 2 Wood Seat Kitchen Chairs in Buttermilk and Cherry 2: 376EDFD6BB0C401DB5240DC9AE5C4131 3 Pc Kitchen table set with a Dining Table and 2 Kitchen Chairs in Linen White 3: 1B7B4A9C0A7F4FB0BF3D00F5A024DB77 5 Pc Dining set with a Kitchen Table and 4 Wood Seat Kitchen Chairs in Buttermilk and Cherry 4: D3BB57C6E2C2461B8D52961148810324 5 Pc Kitchen table set with a Dining Table and 4 Wood Seat Kitchen Chairs in Linen White Color: Buttermilk/Cherry, Pieces Included: 3 Pieces: 1 Table, 2 Chairs