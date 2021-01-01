Felt Grasshopper Christmas Tree Ornament - Wondershop

Decorate your home for the festive season with the natural appeal of this Felt Grasshopper Christmas Tree Ornament from Wondershop™. This grasshopper Christmas tree ornament is designed in green with embroidered pattern, sequins and stones to create an artistic look that suits your ornament collection. Easy to hang with the built-in loop, the felt Christmas tree ornament helps create a beautiful display on the tree whether you use it for your own or gift it to a loved one. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.