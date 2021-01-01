From canora grey
Felsenthal Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
The modern dining table set includes kitchen chairs and a round dining table. This modern dining table set is ideal for enjoying a delightful dinner time with your family. This dining room table set frame is made of high quality Asian wood that ensures sturdiness and offers decent support to your back. Our dining table comes in a perfect size for dinner, entertaining, and other events. Our kitchen chairs with stylish high back provide sturdy comfort with a simple but elegant appearance. Use it in your dining room to add a contemporary Appearance or use it in the kitchen for a luxurious feel. This modern dining table set is very easy to assemble. It will take just 1 hour to build this modern dining table set. This kitchen table set comes with all the necessary tools. These Mid Century dining chairs are easy to carry or move around.PIECES OPTION AVAILABLE:OPTION SKU: HLVE3-LWH-15 3 Piece Dinette Room Set - 2 Baby Blue Linen Fabric Parson Chairs with High Back and 1 Wooden Dining Table - Linen White FinishOPTION SKU: HLVE5-LWH-15 5 Piece Dining Room Table Set - 4 Baby Blue Linen Fabric Parson Dining Room Chairs with High Back and 1 Beautiful Round Dining Table - Linen White FinishOPTION SKU: HLVE3-MAH-47 3 Pc Kitchen Table Set - 2 Light Sable Linen Fabric Parson Dining Room Chairs with High Back and 1 Gorgeous Dining Table - Mahogany FinishOPTION SKU: HLVE5-MAH-475 Piece Modern Dining Set - 4 Light Sable Linen Fabric Mid Century Dining Chairs with High Back and 1 Gorgeous Round Kitchen Table - Mahogany Finish Table Color: Mahogany, Chair Color: Brown, Pieces Included: 3