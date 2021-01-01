From wrought studio
Felix Sideboard
The Felix sideboard will never be a wallflower! The bold colored cabinet doors in gray, white and sunset yellow will make sure that wherever you place it in your home will become instantly brighter, creating a focal point in the room! The sideboard features 3 cabinets with shelves, an undercounter open shelf, and a countertop sized to hold buffet food, cocktail bar, ice cream bar, as well as serving pieces and décor. It will fit perfectly in dining room or entertainment area, and would also function beautifully in a bedroom or hallway. The vintage style tapered legs and round door knobs in solid black tie the color scheme together and create a mid-20th century look that will add the WOW factor to your home or office!