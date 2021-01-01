Ollie & Hutch Felix Pet Sofa, Small/Medium Size Pet Bed, Gray Velvet

Your pet deserves to nap in comfort and feel like royalty just as you do! The Ollie & Hutch Felix Pet Sofa offers all of those things and more thanks to its trendy vintage style. Done are the days where the only options were basic cushions in shades of brown; the Felix is designed with foam that comforts your fur-kid by relieving body aches, joint pain, hip dysplasia, and arthritis, and giving optimal therapeutic support. It also works great as a bed for all kinds of pet, no matter how exigent as this sofa is both classy and luxurious and fits with a variety of styles and furniture. It features a soft velvet upholstery with diamond tufted details and scroll wood padded legs! The fabric is stain resistant and water resistant to simplify your life. For easy cleaning, the cushion fabric is also removable and machine washable so that you can let your machine take care of your pet’s little messes. Made by pet lovers for pet lovers, the Ollie & Hutch Felix Pet Sofa is the pet-sized version of your favorite futon – because your furry friend deserves nothing but the best. Available in multiple color and size options so you can find the perfect one for your cat and dogs alike!