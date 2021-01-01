From yellow box
Yellow Box Felicite
Start off your spring and summer days with a fashionable slip on sandal with the Yellow Box Felicite slip-on sandals, with its metallic fabric upper, vamp style strap, and a quick and easy slip on style. Yellow boxÂ® flower imprinted on the heel of the footbed. Fabric upper, lining and insole. Man-made outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.